Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the highest is $3.05. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $151.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

