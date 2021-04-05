Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $151.89 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

