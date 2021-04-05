Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0758

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $416.61 million and approximately $93.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

