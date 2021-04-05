Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

