Celeum Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Celeum has traded 125.2% higher against the dollar. Celeum has a total market cap of $85,071.87 and $21.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celeum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.