Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.38 million and $354,602.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,364,719 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

