Celo Trading Up 19% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $938.51 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00298392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00758237 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029050 BTC.

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

