Centaur (CNTR) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and $1.93 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

