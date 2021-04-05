Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 98,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,690 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

