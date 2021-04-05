Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.48% of Central Pacific Financial worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

