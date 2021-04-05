Centric Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.07 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 123.3% higher against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a market cap of $10.36 million and $6.07 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,778,058,040 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

