Centric Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $11.85 million and $6.83 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 158.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002695 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037892 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,579,668,249 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

