Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.71. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 11,673 shares changing hands.

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

