Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.09 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $281.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

CERT stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

