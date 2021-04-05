Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.09 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $281.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
CERT stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000.
About Certara
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
Recommended Story: What is range trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.