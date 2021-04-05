CertiK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.22 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, CertiK has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $129.06 million and $25.22 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00300671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00772059 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028730 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,740,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,837,599 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

