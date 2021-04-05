Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Cerus worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

