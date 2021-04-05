Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $474.93 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

