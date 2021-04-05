Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 661,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $187.36 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

