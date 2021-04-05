Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 17,330 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 318.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,090,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,554,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.