Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 20,313 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

