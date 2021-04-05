Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 30,757 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

