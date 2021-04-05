Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

