Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,712 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.11 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

