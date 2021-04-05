Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.06 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

