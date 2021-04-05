CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Down 1.2%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 4,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

