CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.35.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$105.86. 16,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. CGI has a 12 month low of C$74.99 and a 12 month high of C$106.07. The stock has a market cap of C$26.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.