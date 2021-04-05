ChainX (PCX) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $122.57 million and $7.50 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.87 or 0.00026871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

