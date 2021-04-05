Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,621 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cantel Medical worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $81.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMD. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

