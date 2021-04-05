Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 59,114 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Merit Medical Systems worth $25,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.78 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

