Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,361 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Community Bank System worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBU opened at $77.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

