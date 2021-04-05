Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,642 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Ingevity worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.73 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

