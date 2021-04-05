Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,099 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

AMN stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

