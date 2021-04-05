Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of SPS Commerce worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $102.75 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

