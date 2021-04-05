Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 232,943 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of The AZEK worth $27,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.37. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

