Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,302 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Starwood Property Trust worth $27,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

STWD stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

