Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,457 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of World Fuel Services worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INT stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

