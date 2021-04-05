Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,976 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of SITE Centers worth $25,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 28.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 150,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

