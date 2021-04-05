Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 56,405 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of ChampionX worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ChampionX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

