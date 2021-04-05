Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,035 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Fluor worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after buying an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $38,164,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of FLR opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

