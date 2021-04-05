Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of CareDx worth $27,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 147,626 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,073. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $70.40 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

