Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Ovintiv worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ovintiv by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.