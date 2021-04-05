Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cardlytics worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,409.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,689 shares of company stock worth $6,705,441. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

