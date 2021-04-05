Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.54 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of LivaNova worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

