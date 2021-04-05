Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.68 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Integer worth $24,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

