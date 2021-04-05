Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.86 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of FormFactor worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FormFactor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

