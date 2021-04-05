Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.96 Million Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.