Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.17 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of FirstCash worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.