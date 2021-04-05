Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.28 Million Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Mimecast worth $25,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $373,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 170.21, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

