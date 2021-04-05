Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.59 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

