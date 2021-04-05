Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.79 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Credit Acceptance worth $25,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.50.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $362.97 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $210.67 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.67. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

